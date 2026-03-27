Dallas Architecture Forum presents Joshua Ramus

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Dallas’ Wyly Theatre architect and educator Joshua Ramus of the award-winning firm REX.

Ramus, FAIA, NOMA, is the founding principal of REX, an internationally acclaimed architecture and design firm based in New York City. Believing architecture should actively empower its users and communities, Ramus' work challenges and advances building paradigms and promotes his studio’s aspiration to produce inventive designs that offer new and inspiring aesthetic experiences.

Recently completed work includes the Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center in New York, The Lindemann Performing Arts Center at Brown University, and 2050 M Street in Washington. D. C. Joshua’s work under design or construction includes a pair of mixed-use skyscrapers in Perth, Australia; two residential towers on the Brooklyn waterfront, as part of the redevelopment of the iconic Domino Sugar Factory site; two hybrid retail and cultural hubs for Kia Motors in Seoul and Jeju, South Korea; an office tower in Brisbane, Australia; and the Necklace Residence on Long Island.

Ramus is the first American recipient of the Marcus Prize and was recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of its Top 25 Newsmakers of 2024. Joshua is currently the John Portman Visiting Critic in Architecture at the Harvard GSD, and he has been the Eero Saarinen Visiting Professor at Yale, and the Cullinan Visiting Professor at Rice. He holds a Master of Architecture from Harvard, where he earned the inaugural Araldo Cossutta Fellowship and the SOM Fellowship, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, magna cum laude, from Yale.