Dallas Architecture Forum presents Matthias Sauerbruch

Matthias Sauerbruch is a founding partner of sauerbruch hutton, based in Berlin. The studio, co-founded with Louisa Hutton, successfully designs architectural projects, urban master plans, interiors, furniture and exhibitions.

The studio’s iconic projects include M9 Museum District, Mestre-Venice, Telekom Highrise, Cologne Oval Offices, and Experimenta Das Science Center. Current projects include the redesign of German House at the UN Plaza, NYC, and Bendlerblock Redevelopment in Berlin.

As a founding member of the German Sustainable Building Council, Sauerbruch is committed to promoting sustainable practices in architecture. He is an honorary FAIA and a member of the Academy of Arts in Berlin. He has been a professor at the AA in London, the Technical University of Berlin and the State Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart.