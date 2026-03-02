Dallas Architecture Forum presents Panel on New Children’s Medical Center Dallas

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present a panel of design and construction leaders whose firms are collaborating on the planning of the new Children’s Health hospital project in Dallas. The campus in Dallas will be among the largest facilities of its kind in the U.S. The project is a collaboration between many entities, a joint venture between Children’s Health and UT Southwestern. It will serve as a collaborative center for innovation, academic research, training and the advancement of lifesaving technologies.

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center have selected HKS and Perkins&Will as the integrated design team to collaborate on the new campus. McCarthy Vaughn Partnership (MVP), a joint venture of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and J.T. Vaughn Construction LLC, will serve as construction manager for the $5 billion project, which will include 552 beds and 4.5 million square feet of construction.

How are the various entities involved in the design and construction process? What is the communication and decision-making process? What new strategies have the teams developed for this enormous collaborative effort?

The panel discussion allows audiences to hear from representatives of the design team: Rachel Knox, AIA of Perkins & Will, Michael Malone of McCarthy Vaughn Partnership and Ian Sinnett, AIA of HKS, Inc. are the Panelists. Chuck Armstrong, FAIA will be Moderator for the program.