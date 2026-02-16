Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center presents Illuminate

The Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center will present Illuminate, a signature fundraising event to benefit survivors of sexual violence across North Texas.

Illuminate is an outdoor art gallery experience exploring themes of healing, resilience, and the power of witness creating space for reflection and collective support. Produced by AEN, the creative force behind AURORA, Illuminate transforms an outdoor space into a collection of light-based installations and sculptures that come alive as the sun goes down. As evening falls, the art begins to illuminate, creating a gallery that unfolds beneath the stars. Guests will enjoy curated bites and beverages while moving through the installations and standing in solidarity with survivors.

Proceeds from Illuminate directly support DARCC’s mission to provide counseling, advocacy, crisis intervention, and prevention education throughout Dallas County.