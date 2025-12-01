Dallas Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

Dallas Ballet Company, under the direction of Judy & Brent Klopfenstein, presents the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Guest artists include Olivia MacKinnon and Aaron Sanz (soloists - New York City Ballet), Joseph Walsh (San Francisco Ballet), Amanda Assucena (Joffrey Ballet). The annual production features lavish costumes and a cast of more than 200 dancers.
