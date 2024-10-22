Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents Christmas Lights Pajama Party Tour
Photo by Jeanine Stevens
Dallas Bites & Sights Tours will present Christmas Lights Pajama Party Tour, a Jolly Holiday Christmas Party on wheels. The tour will stop at three chocolate dessert shops for tastings, then glide past lights displays. All the while, visitors can enjoy music, trivia, and beverages besides hot chocolate, water and soft drinks.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas by Chocolate/Dallas Bites & Sights Food Tours
4925 Greenville Ave Suite 255, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.dallasbychocolate.com/
TICKET INFO
$63
