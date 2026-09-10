Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DanceAfrica

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present DanceAfrica, in celebration of the rich tapestry of African culture in the heart of Dallas. The stage comes alive with traditional and contemporary African dance, driven by the pulse of live drums and performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DBDT: Encore, Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Allegro, Senior, and Junior Performing Ensembles, plus special guest artists Lancaster High School DC3, Voices of Empowerment, and African drum and dance ensemble, Bandan Koro.

After the performance, guests can join the beloved Bantaba tradition, a communal dance experience where dancers, drummers, and audience move together as one in a celebration that bridges cultures and generations in a single universal rhythm.