Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DanceAfrica

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Photo by Sylvia Elzafon Photography

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present DanceAfrica, in celebration of the rich tapestry of African culture in the heart of Dallas. The stage comes alive with traditional and contemporary African dance, driven by the pulse of live drums and performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DBDT: Encore, Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Allegro, Senior, and Junior Performing Ensembles, plus special guest artists Lancaster High School DC3, Voices of Empowerment, and African drum and dance ensemble, Bandan Koro.

After the performance, guests can join the beloved Bantaba tradition, a communal dance experience where dancers, drummers, and audience move together as one in a celebration that bridges cultures and generations in a single universal rhythm.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present DanceAfrica, in celebration of the rich tapestry of African culture in the heart of Dallas. The stage comes alive with traditional and contemporary African dance, driven by the pulse of live drums and performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DBDT: Encore, Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Allegro, Senior, and Junior Performing Ensembles, plus special guest artists Lancaster High School DC3, Voices of Empowerment, and African drum and dance ensemble, Bandan Koro.

After the performance, guests can join the beloved Bantaba tradition, a communal dance experience where dancers, drummers, and audience move together as one in a celebration that bridges cultures and generations in a single universal rhythm.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dbdt.com/season-calendar/danceafrica

TICKET INFO

$65

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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