Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Espresso Nutcracker

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Espresso Nutcracker, which features snow falls, candlelight glows, and a world of holiday wonder as Dallas Black Dance Academy students bring the treasured holiday tradition to life.

Clara’s magical Christmas dream unfolds through waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes set to a soundtrack that pairs Tchaikovsky with Duke Ellington's celebrated take on this beloved tale. The narrated, hour-long production reminds audiences young and old what's possible with a little Christmas magic.