Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Espresso Nutcracker

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Photo courtesy of Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Espresso Nutcracker, which features snow falls, candlelight glows, and a world of holiday wonder as Dallas Black Dance Academy students bring the treasured holiday tradition to life.

Clara’s magical Christmas dream unfolds through waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes set to a soundtrack that pairs Tchaikovsky with Duke Ellington's celebrated take on this beloved tale. The narrated, hour-long production reminds audiences young and old what's possible with a little Christmas magic.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Espresso Nutcracker, which features snow falls, candlelight glows, and a world of holiday wonder as Dallas Black Dance Academy students bring the treasured holiday tradition to life.

Clara’s magical Christmas dream unfolds through waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes set to a soundtrack that pairs Tchaikovsky with Duke Ellington's celebrated take on this beloved tale. The narrated, hour-long production reminds audiences young and old what's possible with a little Christmas magic.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dbdt.com/season-calendar/espresso-nutcracker

TICKET INFO

$65-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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