Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Inheritance

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Photo courtesy of Dallas Black Dance Theatre

As part of its Cultural Awareness Series, Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Inheritance. A new generation of dancers embody the works that established Dallas Black Dance Theatre in the contemporary landscape, celebrating what’s been passed down and what’s still to come.

As part of its Cultural Awareness Series, Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Inheritance. A new generation of dancers embody the works that established Dallas Black Dance Theatre in the contemporary landscape, celebrating what’s been passed down and what’s still to come.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dbdt.com/season-calendar/cultural-awareness

TICKET INFO

$60 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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