Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Inheritance

As part of its Cultural Awareness Series, Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Inheritance. A new generation of dancers embody the works that established Dallas Black Dance Theatre in the contemporary landscape, celebrating what’s been passed down and what’s still to come.
As part of its Cultural Awareness Series, Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Inheritance. A new generation of dancers embody the works that established Dallas Black Dance Theatre in the contemporary landscape, celebrating what’s been passed down and what’s still to come.