Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Rising Excellence

The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.

The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.