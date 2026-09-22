Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Rising Excellence
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Photo courtesy of Dallas Black Dance Theatre
The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.
The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.