Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Rising Excellence

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Photo courtesy of Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.

The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore’s home series showcase, Rising Excellence. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dbdt.com/season-calendar/rising-excellence

TICKET INFO

$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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