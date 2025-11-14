Dallas by Chocolate presents Christmas Lights Tours
Photo by Jeanine Stevens
At Dallas by Chocolate's Christmas Lights Tours, visitors can experience the magic of the season and view the enchanting holiday displays in Highland Park and University Park in heated comfort on a bus with panoramic windows. Midway through the tour, there will be a stop at a local establishment where guests can purchase holiday treats and beverages.
WHEN
WHERE
Highland Park Village
47 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
http://www.dallasbychocolate.com
TICKET INFO
$35-$45
