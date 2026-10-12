Dallas by Chocolate presents Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours

Dallas by Chocolate will present Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours, where visitors can glide past the Park Cities' most enchanting lights displays in the comfort of a heated bus while they sip hot chocolate and enjoy a sweet treat.

Dallas by Chocolate will present Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours, where visitors can glide past the Park Cities' most enchanting lights displays in the comfort of a heated bus while they sip hot chocolate and enjoy a sweet treat.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.