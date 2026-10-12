Dallas by Chocolate presents Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours
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Photo by Jeanine Stevens
Dallas by Chocolate will present Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours, where visitors can glide past the Park Cities' most enchanting lights displays in the comfort of a heated bus while they sip hot chocolate and enjoy a sweet treat.
Dallas by Chocolate will present Dallas Park Cities Christmas Lights Tours, where visitors can glide past the Park Cities' most enchanting lights displays in the comfort of a heated bus while they sip hot chocolate and enjoy a sweet treat.
WHEN
WHERE
https://dallasbychocolate.com/
TICKET INFO
$32-$40
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