Dallas CASA presents Champion of Children Award Dinner

Dallas CASA will present the annual Champion of Children Award Dinner, an evening celebrating the power of advocacy and the people who change children's lives. The 2026 Jan and Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award will honor Larry Dolan, Dallas CASA's longest-serving volunteer advocate.

Since 1997, Dolan has advocated for 169 children from 62 families, providing a steadfast voice for children in foster care and helping ensure their best interests are heard in court and beyond. His nearly three decades of service exemplifies the profound impact one dedicated volunteer can have.

The evening will feature keynote speaker Jelani Freeman, an attorney, former foster youth and nationally recognized child welfare advocate. Drawing on his own experiences in foster care, Jelani inspires audiences with a message of resilience and the importance of having caring adults in a child's life.

Dallas CASA’s Champion of Children Award recognizes community leaders whose dedication has significantly improved the lives of youth in the community. Named for the late Judge Harold Barefoot Sanders and his wife, Jan Sanders, the award celebrates extraordinary commitment to children. The evening is co-chaired by Lael and Peter Brodsky and Cynt and Kenneth Marshall.

