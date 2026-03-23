Dallas CASA presents Cherish the Children Award Luncheon

The Dallas CASA Children’s Council will present the 2026 Cherish the Children benefit luncheon, co-chaired by mother-daughter duo Barbara Cervin and Margaret Cervin.

Laura Losinger and Sarah Losinger will receive the prestigious Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award in recognition of their multigenerational commitment to serving vulnerable children. Sarah, a longtime philanthropist and community volunteer, and Laura, a Dallas CASA board member and volunteer child advocate, have created a lasting family legacy of support for children living in foster care.

The luncheon’s guest speaker, Aliscia Brorman, is an international bestselling author and founder of the Full Circle Movement. A former foster youth turned changemaker, Aliscia transforms her experience into powerful insights.

Proceeds benefit Dallas CASA’s mission to advocate for the best interests of children living in foster care.

