Dallas Chamber Symphony presents Beethoven's Piano Concerto Nº 1 & Schubert's Fifth Symphony

Photo courtesy of Dallas Chamber Symphony

Under the direction of Richard McKay, the program for this Dallas Chamber Symphony concert will begin with Adam Schoenberg’s "Canto for Chamber" orchestra. Prize-winning pianist Yi-Chen Feng will play Beethoven’s "First Piano Concerto," and the program will close with Schubert’s "Symphony No. 5."

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dcsymphony.org/beethoven-piano-concerto-1/

TICKET INFO

$29-$54

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
