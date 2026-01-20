Dallas Chamber Symphony presents Beethoven's Piano Concerto Nº 1 & Schubert's Fifth Symphony

Under the direction of Richard McKay, the program for this Dallas Chamber Symphony concert will begin with Adam Schoenberg’s "Canto for Chamber" orchestra. Prize-winning pianist Yi-Chen Feng will play Beethoven’s "First Piano Concerto," and the program will close with Schubert’s "Symphony No. 5."
