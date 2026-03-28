Dallas Chamber Symphony presents Debussy and Strauss Metamorphosen

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Photo courtesy of Dallas Chamber Symphony

Richard McKay leads the Dallas Chamber Symphony in a program centered on structural evolution and string texture, beginning with Górecki’s "Three Pieces in Old Style," a work rooted in Polish Renaissance and Baroque modalities. Harpist Yumiko Endo Schlaffer then joins the ensemble for Debussy’s "Danse Sacrée Et Danse Profane," a foundational diptych that explores the contrast between ritualistic and chromatic harmonic languages. The evening concludes with Strauss’s "Metamorphosen," a complex study for 23 solo strings that serves as a profound meditation on cultural transformation.

Richard McKay leads the Dallas Chamber Symphony in a program centered on structural evolution and string texture, beginning with Górecki’s "Three Pieces in Old Style," a work rooted in Polish Renaissance and Baroque modalities. Harpist Yumiko Endo Schlaffer then joins the ensemble for Debussy’s "Danse Sacrée Et Danse Profane," a foundational diptych that explores the contrast between ritualistic and chromatic harmonic languages. The evening concludes with Strauss’s "Metamorphosen," a complex study for 23 solo strings that serves as a profound meditation on cultural transformation.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dcsymphony.org/strauss-metamorphosen/

TICKET INFO

$29-$54

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