Dallas Children's Theater presents A Charlie Brown Christmas
Image courtesy of Dallas Children's Theater
Discover the meaning of Christmas, or experience the nostalgia of childhood, while sharing laughs with the Peanuts Gang along the way. As a live combo fills hearts with music, merriment, and warmth, the story based on the Charles Schulz classic special is here just in time for the holidays.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://tickets.dct.org/overview/charlie
TICKET INFO
