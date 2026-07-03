Dallas Children's Theater presents Enchantment

Dallas Children's Theater will present Enchantment, an immersive evening with their reimagined fundraising event. The whimsical evening will be filled with inspired food and drink, captivating performances, and delightful surprises throughout the building.

Dallas Children's Theater will present Enchantment, an immersive evening with their reimagined fundraising event. The whimsical evening will be filled with inspired food and drink, captivating performances, and delightful surprises throughout the building.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.