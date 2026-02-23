Dallas Children's Theater presents Enchantment

Dallas Children's Theater will present their annual fundraising event, Enchantment, a special place where young imaginations grow and possibilities take root. Inspired by The Secret Garden, the whimsical evening will be filled with food and drink provided by Café Momentum, performances, and surprises throughout the building.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://www.dct.org/gala
TICKET INFO
$500-$50,000
