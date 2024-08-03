Dallas Children's Theater presents Grace for President

Adapted from the book Grace for President by Kelly DiPucchio, one day in class, Grace Campbell discovers there has never been a female president. "Where are the girls?" she asks, as her teacher rolls out a poster of all U.S. presidents. Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be president and inspires a school election.

he seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her. Through the musical throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate and find the fun and hilarity in the wonderful world of 3rd grade politics.