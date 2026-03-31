Dallas Children's Theater presents The Penumbra

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Image courtesy of Dallas Children's Theater

The Penumbra is a supernatural tale set in super-relatable times, with music by Ian Ferguson, book by Lauren LeBlanc, and live music performed by Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra. Based on LeBlanc's young adult novel of the same name, The Penumbra navigates the braided storylines of an anxious teenage girl, a small town plagued by disappearing kids, and an ancient folktale from a frozen past.

This exclusive workshop event not only gives the creative team an audience to measure the story's impact but also gives Dallas a sneak peek into the process of writing a musical and realizing a dream.

The Penumbra is a supernatural tale set in super-relatable times, with music by Ian Ferguson, book by Lauren LeBlanc, and live music performed by Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra. Based on LeBlanc's young adult novel of the same name, The Penumbra navigates the braided storylines of an anxious teenage girl, a small town plagued by disappearing kids, and an ancient folktale from a frozen past.

This exclusive workshop event not only gives the creative team an audience to measure the story's impact but also gives Dallas a sneak peek into the process of writing a musical and realizing a dream.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://www.dct.org/show-details/the-penumbra-a-new-musical-staged-reading

TICKET INFO

$25

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