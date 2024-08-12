Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center presents 17th Annual Art for Advocacy

Art for Advocacy celebrates the transformative healing power of art and raises funds and awareness for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. The evening celebrates the work at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, where the most severely abused children in the community are provided justice and their hope is restored.

The evening includes cocktails, a silent art auction featuring 80 works, a seated dinner, and a live art auction.

Proceeds from the auction benefits Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s efforts to coordinate the investigation of criminal cases of child abuse and provides healing services to victims and their non-offending family members in Dallas County.