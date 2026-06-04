Dallas Children's Theater presents Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Children's Theater will present Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, based on Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed by Mo Willems. The musical features a book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been, well ... naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else.

A special lesson and rock show all in one, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed has energetic songs, quirky characters, and a story unlike any other.

Dallas Children's Theater will present Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, based on Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed by Mo Willems. The musical features a book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been, well ... naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else.

A special lesson and rock show all in one, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed has energetic songs, quirky characters, and a story unlike any other.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://www.dct.org/show-details/naked-mole-rat-gets-dressed

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.