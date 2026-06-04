Dallas Children's Theater presents Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience

Dallas Children's Theater will present Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, based on Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed by Mo Willems. The musical features a book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been, well ... naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else.

A special lesson and rock show all in one, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed has energetic songs, quirky characters, and a story unlike any other.