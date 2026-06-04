Dallas Children's Theater presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen in a musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the production features favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas.