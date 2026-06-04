Dallas Children's Theater presents The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden, an enchanting classic of children's literature, is reimagined in musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

Orphaned 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a forgotten garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.