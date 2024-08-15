The Dallas Chocolate Festival will showcase chocolatiers and chocolate makers from around the country, featuring an array of samples, demos, and interactive workshops. Visitors can learn about everything from the bean harvesting process, food pairings, and drink experimentations to packaging and presentations.
The Dallas Chocolate Festival will showcase chocolatiers and chocolate makers from around the country, featuring an array of samples, demos, and interactive workshops. Visitors can learn about everything from the bean harvesting process, food pairings, and drink experimentations to packaging and presentations.
WHEN
WHERE
Fashion Industry Gallery
1807 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallaschocolate.org/
TICKET INFO
$15-$200
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.