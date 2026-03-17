Dallas College Foundation presents Bits and Bites

Dallas College Foundation will present Bits & Bites, their signature food festival benefiting students and innovative academic programs. Visitors can enjoy tastings from 36 of Dallas’s top chefs, crafted in collaboration with Dallas College students, along with refreshing beverages and an inside look at how Dallas College is shaping the future workforce.

From savory bites to sweet treats, Bits & Bites is a bridge between students, educators, and industry, bringing the community together to celebrate culinary talent, education, and opportunity.