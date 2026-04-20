Dallas College Foundation presents Bits & Bites Food Festival

Dallas College Foundation’s signature culinary fundraiser, Bits & Bites, brings together more than 35 of Dallas’ top chefs, including standout names like Dean Fearing (Fearing’s Restaurant), Abraham Salum (Salum Restaurant), and Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint), alongside Dallas College culinary students for an evening of tastings, connection and community impact.

Guests will enjoy chef-crafted bites, beverages and live demonstrations, including presentations from Dallas College fashion design students showcasing their latest creations. The evening will also honor Steve DeShazo, a longtime leader in workforce and culinary education, for his impact on students and the regional hospitality industry.

Proceeds support scholarships and workforce training programs that create pathways to high-demand careers.