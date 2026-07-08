Dallas Comedy Club oresents Jeff Dolezal

Jeff Dolezal is an Austin-based comedian known for sharp, edgy observational comedy and an unfiltered style. He’s built a massive audience online, with hundreds of millions of views and growing massive following. Dolezal has performed at venues nationwide, bringing his high-energy, no-filter comedy to stages across the country.
Jeff Dolezal is an Austin-based comedian known for sharp, edgy observational comedy and an unfiltered style. He’s built a massive audience online, with hundreds of millions of views and growing massive following. Dolezal has performed at venues nationwide, bringing his high-energy, no-filter comedy to stages across the country.