Dallas Comedy Club oresents Jeff Dolezal

eventdetail
Jeff Dolezal

Jeff Dolezal is an Austin-based comedian known for sharp, edgy observational comedy and an unfiltered style. He’s built a massive audience online, with hundreds of millions of views and growing massive following. Dolezal has performed at venues nationwide, bringing his high-energy, no-filter comedy to stages across the country.

Jeff Dolezal is an Austin-based comedian known for sharp, edgy observational comedy and an unfiltered style. He’s built a massive audience online, with hundreds of millions of views and growing massive following. Dolezal has performed at venues nationwide, bringing his high-energy, no-filter comedy to stages across the country.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/71661-jeff-dolezal-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
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