Dallas Comedy Club presents AJ Foster

AJ Foster is a rising star in the comedy world, known for his refreshing blend of clever storytelling and witty observational humor. He has been praised for his well-thought-out jokes, impeccable timing, and relatable material that speak to real human experiences.

Foster has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Jay Pharoah, Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier, and Tommy Davidson. His TV credits include MTV’s Yo Momma, Fox’s Laughs, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, Lyft Comics on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and most recently, Laugh It Forward available on Prime and all Video On Demand platforms. His half-hour special, Pay It Forward, can be seen on Open Bar Comedy’s YouTube channel.