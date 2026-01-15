Dallas Comedy Club presents Aminah Imani

Aminah Imani is a stand-up comedian, host, and actress from Atlanta, Georgia who lives and performs regularly in New York city. She can be seen in Peacock's live stand up comedy special New York After Dark, Season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer, season 2 of Showtime's Flatbush Misdemeanors, Comedy Central Short Sets, and Hulu’s late night television show, Up Early Tonight.

In 2023 she was announced as one of Just For Laugh Festival’s New Faces and has contributed to online content with Scary Mommy, Buzzfeed and Viceland. She has had the pleasure of featuring for top headliners such as Matteo Lane, Roy Wood Jr., and Chelsea Handler. Her most notable performances include the prestigious Lincoln Center in New York City, the world’s famous Apollo Theatre, The 208 Comedy festival in Idaho, the DC Comedy Festival, and the Stand Up comedy special, Aint Ya Mama Heat Wave, which was featured in the Environmental Film Festival.