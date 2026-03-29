Dallas Comedy Club presents Ariel Elias

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ariel Elias

Ariel Elias is a comedian living in New York City. Growing up, the Kentucky Jew made everyone laugh at her bat mitzvah, and the rest is history. Today, her comedy is a fun mesh of unique, personal stories mixed with witty and wry observations.

Most recently, Elias released her debut stand-up special A Jewish Star through 800 Pound Gorilla, which can be seen on her YouTube channel. As a traveling stand up comedian, she has performed on the set of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was named a "New Face" at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and performed stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Ariel Elias is a comedian living in New York City. Growing up, the Kentucky Jew made everyone laugh at her bat mitzvah, and the rest is history. Today, her comedy is a fun mesh of unique, personal stories mixed with witty and wry observations.

Most recently, Elias released her debut stand-up special A Jewish Star through 800 Pound Gorilla, which can be seen on her YouTube channel. As a traveling stand up comedian, she has performed on the set of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was named a "New Face" at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and performed stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/69266-ariel-elias-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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