Dallas Comedy Club presents Ariel Elias

Ariel Elias is a comedian living in New York City. Growing up, the Kentucky Jew made everyone laugh at her bat mitzvah, and the rest is history. Today, her comedy is a fun mesh of unique, personal stories mixed with witty and wry observations.

Most recently, Elias released her debut stand-up special A Jewish Star through 800 Pound Gorilla, which can be seen on her YouTube channel. As a traveling stand up comedian, she has performed on the set of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was named a "New Face" at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and performed stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.