Dallas Comedy Club presents Auntie Hammy

Auntie Hammy is the first black female to have a successful hip hop comedy career. She has over 100 comedy songs and counting, including the hit song "Pew Pew Pew." Celebrities including Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid made TikTok videos to her "Pew Pew Pew" challenge.

Auntie Hammy is the first black female to have a successful hip hop comedy career. She has over 100 comedy songs and counting, including the hit song "Pew Pew Pew." Celebrities including Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid made TikTok videos to her "Pew Pew Pew" challenge.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.