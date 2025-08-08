Dallas Comedy Club presents Auntie Hammy

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Aunite Hammy

Auntie Hammy is the first black female to have a successful hip hop comedy career. She has over 100 comedy songs and counting, including the hit song "Pew Pew Pew." Celebrities including Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid made TikTok videos to her "Pew Pew Pew" challenge.

Auntie Hammy is the first black female to have a successful hip hop comedy career. She has over 100 comedy songs and counting, including the hit song "Pew Pew Pew." Celebrities including Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid made TikTok videos to her "Pew Pew Pew" challenge.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/99524-auntie-hammy-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.