Dallas Comedy Club presents Ben Mehl

Ben Mehl is a stand up comedian and writer from Fair Lawn, New Jersey. He has performed stand-up all over the country and has share the stage with comedy icons like Adam Ray, Erica Rhodes, Emily Catalano, Andy Haynes, and Hunter Hill. Mehl recently performed stand up on the television series Laugh After Dark Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video), and has performed multiple times at the iconic Laugh Factory in Hollywood on the Chocolate Sundaes show. As a writer he co-wrote Out of Left Field with NBA hall of famer Chris Bosh (YouTube), Unsung the podcast, feature films That’ll Be the Day and The Maid currently in development and TV pilots Unfit, The Bee Team, and Benny all currently in development.