Dallas Comedy Club presents Bit Time Maca & Aaron Monte

Max Castillo is a comedian, comedy rapper, and content creator known as "Big Time Maca," with 950K+ followers and over 22 Million TikTok likes. He’s a member of American High’s sketch group Barely Adult, voices characters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, and wrote viral campaigns for Fortnite starring Kim Kardashian T-Pain, Eric Andre, and Kyle Mooney. He first blew up when he created the viral video "Making the Pause Music for GoldenEye 64." His comedy rap album, Big Time Album, is out now along with multiple music videos.

Aaron Monte is a comedian and comedy rapper with over 125K followers across social media. Fresh off a sold-out New York Comedy Festival show at NY Comedy Club, he recently released his first stand-up special and has appeared on CBS’s The Neighborhood. Recently he has found viral internet success sharing funny stories about his experiences as a middle school teacher. He is a member of the musical comedy rap duo Run the Fools.