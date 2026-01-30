Dallas Comedy Club presents Brady Matthews

Brady Matthews is an established touring comedian whose name is on the wall at the World Famous Comedy Store. He’s performed on the sold-out Bad Friends Tour with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, headlined Skankfest, co-headlined with Trevor Wallace and Annie Lederman at Life is Beautiful, and featured alongside Demetri Martin at the Wynn Casino in Vegas.

Matthews has also been seen on Always Sunny in Philadelphia, How I Met Your Mother, and on the big screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar. Currently residing in Dallas, Brady tours across the country with a new concept, adding his artwork into his comedy shows. The result is an interactive, one-of-a-kind experience that blends laughter and creativity.