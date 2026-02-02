Dallas Comedy Club presents Brendan Donegan

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brendan Donegan

Brendan Donegan is a rising stand-up comedian known for his charismatic stage presence, quick punchlines, and honest, self-aware storytelling. He started comedy in Philadelphia but now splits his time performing regularly in both Philly and New York. Donegan draws his material from his everyday life, family chaos, and questionable decision-making to craft jokes that feel personal and universally relatable. He was a finalist in New York Comedy Club’s stand up competition and the first runner up in Helium Comedy Club’s Philly’s Phunniest competition in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/44956-brendan-donegan-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
