Dallas Comedy Club presents Brendan Donegan

Brendan Donegan is a rising stand-up comedian known for his charismatic stage presence, quick punchlines, and honest, self-aware storytelling. He started comedy in Philadelphia but now splits his time performing regularly in both Philly and New York. Donegan draws his material from his everyday life, family chaos, and questionable decision-making to craft jokes that feel personal and universally relatable. He was a finalist in New York Comedy Club’s stand up competition and the first runner up in Helium Comedy Club’s Philly’s Phunniest competition in 2024.