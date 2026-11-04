Dallas Comedy Club presents Brian Tucker

Brian "B Tuck" Tucker is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, quick crowd work, and hilarious takes on fatherhood, relationships, sports, and everyday life. His high-energy style and relatable perspective have made him a favorite with audiences across the country. Brian's credits include Don't Tell Comedy, The 85 South Show's 5 on It, All Def Roast Me Battlegrounds, Chocolate Sundaes, Comedy Bar TV, SiriusXM, the Tubi film Joke Book, a brief appearance in T.I.'s The Apartments 2, and he was a finalist in the ABFF/HBO Comedy Wings Competition.