Dallas Comedy Club presents Brian Tucker

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brian Tucker

Brian "B Tuck" Tucker is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, quick crowd work, and hilarious takes on fatherhood, relationships, sports, and everyday life. His high-energy style and relatable perspective have made him a favorite with audiences across the country. Brian's credits include Don't Tell Comedy, The 85 South Show's 5 on It, All Def Roast Me Battlegrounds, Chocolate Sundaes, Comedy Bar TV, SiriusXM, the Tubi film Joke Book, a brief appearance in T.I.'s The Apartments 2, and he was a finalist in the ABFF/HBO Comedy Wings Competition.

Brian "B Tuck" Tucker is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, quick crowd work, and hilarious takes on fatherhood, relationships, sports, and everyday life. His high-energy style and relatable perspective have made him a favorite with audiences across the country. Brian's credits include Don't Tell Comedy, The 85 South Show's 5 on It, All Def Roast Me Battlegrounds, Chocolate Sundaes, Comedy Bar TV, SiriusXM, the Tubi film Joke Book, a brief appearance in T.I.'s The Apartments 2, and he was a finalist in the ABFF/HBO Comedy Wings Competition.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/12648-brian-tucker-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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