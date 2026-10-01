Dallas Comedy Club presents Bridget McGuire

Using a mix of stand-up and storytelling, Ballet Flats for Dinner tells the story of Bridget McGuire's life growing up with intrusive thoughts with harm, a form of OCD. From thinking she was pregnant at age 11, to wondering if she killed her friend's boyfriend at 25, to finally getting help at the ripe old age of 38, Ballet Flats will have you laughing the entire time and perhaps you'll walk away wondering, "Do I have OCD too?" (Don't worry, you probably don't).

McGuire is a storyteller and stand-up comedian based in New York. Her self-deprecating and conversational humor revolves around her life: anxiety, family, and dating - all said in her hot Chicago accent.