Dallas Comedy Club presents Bryson Brown

Bryson Brown is a stand up comedian from Austin who has toured Bruce Bruce, Ali Siddiq, DeRay Davis, Adele Givens, and more favorite comics, as well as headlining his own shows on his Jokin' and Smokin' Tour. Brown booked his first TV role on Showtime's Flatbush Misdemeanors, playing himself alongside Sam Jay & Kevin Iso.
Bryson Brown is a stand up comedian from Austin who has toured Bruce Bruce, Ali Siddiq, DeRay Davis, Adele Givens, and more favorite comics, as well as headlining his own shows on his Jokin' and Smokin' Tour. Brown booked his first TV role on Showtime's Flatbush Misdemeanors, playing himself alongside Sam Jay & Kevin Iso.