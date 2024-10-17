Dallas Comedy Club presents Caitlin Peluffo

Originally hailing from San Francisco, Caitlin Peluffo is a New York-based comedian. In 2023, she released both a Comedy Central Featuring set and a Don’t Tell comedy set. She was also featured on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, After Midnight on CBS, and as a New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal.

Peluffo regularly opens for comedians like Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Maria Bamford, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, and the late Gilbert Godfried, among others. She performs all over NYC at The Comedy Cellar, The Stand, and New York Comedy Club.