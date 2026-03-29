Dallas Comedy Club presents Carter Anderson

Carter Anderson is a Texas-based comedian originally from San Antonio but now in New York City. He got his start in Theatre and Radio before deciding to sling jokes full time. Anderson has won the House of Hyjinx Comedy Competition and the Western Oregon Comedy Competition, and came in second in the Comedy vs. Tragedy Competition.
Carter Anderson is a Texas-based comedian originally from San Antonio but now in New York City. He got his start in Theatre and Radio before deciding to sling jokes full time. Anderson has won the House of Hyjinx Comedy Competition and the Western Oregon Comedy Competition, and came in second in the Comedy vs. Tragedy Competition.