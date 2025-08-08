Dallas Comedy Club presents Casey Balsham

Casey Balsham is a comedian, writer and cheese lover working in New York City. She is known her from one of her viral jokes, "A Message to Gen Z" or "Childbirth = Women’s Super Bowl" which have both been viewed over 20 million times. She has kept busy as a warm-up comic for shows on Comedy Central as well as The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV. Casey has been heard on her parenting podcast Never Not Tired or her True Crime pod, Shady Sh*t or on her newest endeavor, the It’s Broadway Bitch podcast. Her debut album Son of a Barb hit #1 on iTunes and her real life look at becoming a parent through her IVF journey in her solo show Inconceivable earned her rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.