Dallas Comedy Club presents Charles McBee

Charles McBee is a NYC stand-up comedian and writer. Charles brings hilarious, heartfelt commentary about growing up in a pre-WiFi world straight to the stage. He’s made three national appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, was a standout on FOX’s Laughs and Punchline (Seasons 1 & 2), and has written for everything from VH1's Hip Hop Honors to the 2020 VMAs and the 2021 Golden Globes. He most recently served as Head Writer for Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, earning a Writers Guild Award nomination, and was a creative consultant on Nick Cannon’s Wild' N Out.