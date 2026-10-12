Dallas Comedy Club presents Chinedu

Chinedu is a stand up comedian, content creator, and host from Houston. He is best known for his hilarious viral videos about Houston and Texas culture, along with his work in sports and stand up comedy. He has hosted several events across the country including rodeos, galas, and award shows. His comedic style is family friendly that is suitable for all ages and walks of life.

Along with his stand up comedy tours, he also produces content for companies such as Pepsi, Whataburger, Blue Bell Ice Cream, MLS, NBA, NFL, and CBS Sports. Chinedu is currently on his seventh comedy tour while preparing to produce and film his upcoming fifth stand up special.