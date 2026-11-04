Dallas Comedy Club presents Chris Martin

Chris Martin is a British standup, actor, writer who just crossed the pond from London and is setting roots in Los Angeles. He’s toured in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. TV credits include The Late Late Show With James Corden, I Think You Should Leave, King of The Hill Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and ITV's Horrible Science. Guardian named The Carl Donnelly and Chris Martin Comedy Podcast one of the top 10 podcasts in the UK- titled, which is standard format with different guests and part of Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy Network. His album, Above Ground Comedian, was chosen in best comedy album by NPR’s The Bullseye.