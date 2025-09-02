Dallas Comedy Club presents Claude Stuart

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Claude Stuart

Claude Stuart has starred in many national commercials and hit TV shows, including That 70s Show, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Comics Unleashed, Agent Carter, Melissa & Joey, and Last Man Standing. He has been in feature films such as Starship Troopers, Man On The Moon and Adam Carolla's Road Hard. He also created a show for The Tennis Channel that he wrote and hosted called Game, Set & Laugh!"

Stuart co-created and is starring in the critically acclaimed sketch series High Land Parking on Amazon Prime. His Drybar and Tubi Specials have helped him earn over 270,000 followers; and he just recorded a new album for SiriusXM. Claude is a partner in the production company 3 Degrees Entertainment, and they're currently filming a new movie starring Sean Astin and comedy legend John Cleese.

Stuart wrote for NBC's Feeding America, which starred Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler; and he has been writing for the popular comedy show Funny You Should Ask, starring Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeff "The Roastmaster" Ross; and he has gotten over 600 jokes on the air.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/52893-claude-stuart-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
