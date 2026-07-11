Dallas Comedy Club presents Colin Armstrong

Born and raised in New Jersey, Colin Armstrong's sharp, relatable humor has earned him a devoted following. His comedy videos have amassed tens of millions of views across social media. He's been featured on SiriusXM Radio, won the 2024 Jersey Shore Top Comic Competition, and earned spots at prestigious festivals like SF Sketchfest and Flyover Comedy Festival.

Most recently, he took the stage at the 2026 Lil' Rhody Laugh Riot Comedy Festival alongside comedic giants like John Mulaney and Marc Maron. When he isn't headlining he can be seen touring with comedy heavyweights like Rachel Feinstein and Chris Gethard, or as a fixture in comedy clubs across New York.