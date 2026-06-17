Dallas Comedy Club presents Cousin Tiera

Dallas Comedy Club will present Cousin Tiera, a standup comedian born and raised on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. She’s known for making the world laugh via her viral videos on Facebook and Instagram. She is more than just an Internet sensation. From the first time she touched the mic in 2016, she’s been rocking shows across the globe. She takes pride in her raw and relatable comedy and she’s a great storyteller. She has shared the stage with a variety of established comedians such as Damon Williams, Bill Bellamy, Melanie Cormacho, TK Kirkland, and more.



In 2022, she advanced as a finalist with outstanding numbers in Kenan Thompson’s Road to New York comedy competition. Additionally, in 2022, she made her featured debut in an upcoming film titled Comedy Lights The Dark.

