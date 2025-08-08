Dallas Comedy Club presents Cyrus Steele

As a dynamic performer, comedian Cyrus Steele is quickly establishing himself to be a comedic force through his wit and hilarious celebrity impressions. He covers everyone from Barack Obama to Kevin Hart and Donald Trump. Steele appeals to all audiences young and old, with clean comedy and mining humor from his Southern roots, growing up in Savannah, GA. He has performed at many of the nation’s best comedy venues, including the famous Apollo Theater. In 2017, he was a top 5 finalist for HBO’s Comedy Wings Festival. In 2019, he was a finalist for Steve Harvey’s Standup Spotlight. And in November 2021, he dropped his very first comedy special, Lazy Eyes Matter.